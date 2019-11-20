 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Router Market 2019 Share, Size, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application and Forecasts 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Router

Global “Router Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Router in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Router Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • TP-LINK
  • D-Link
  • Tenda
  • NETGEAR
  • ASUS
  • Huawei
  • Qihoo 360
  • Gee
  • Xiaomi

    The report provides a basic overview of the Router industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Router Market Types:

  • 150Mbps
  • 300Mbps
  • 450Mbps
  • Others

    Router Market Applications:

  • Home Office Using
  • Entertainment Using

    Finally, the Router market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Router market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Chinas home Wi-Fi router business is expanding fast in the past few years, with about 18.15% Compound Annual Growth Rate between 2012 and 2016. The market will keep expanding with more and more downstream users and the upgrading of products.
  • Nowadays, 300Mbps and 450Mbps are the hottest models in Chinas home Wi-Fi router market, while higher speed and smart home Wi-Fi routers are seeing to occupy important positions in forecast period, one of the key influencing factors is the prevalence of online games.
  • Key players in China home Wi-Fi router production market are TP-LINK, D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR, ASUS, Huawei and a few others. New entrants like Qihoo 360, Gee (HiWiFi) and Xiaomi are growing fast and taking more and more market share in these years. However, among all thse, with over 30% market share, TP-Link will hold the No.1 market place in forecast period.
  • The worldwide market for Router is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.9% over the next five years, will reach 2070 million US$ in 2024, from 810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Router in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 117

