Roxatidine Market 2019: Global Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

Global “Roxatidine market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Roxatidine market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Roxatidine basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13411184

Roxatidine is a special H2-receptor antagonist, which is mostly prescribed for reflux esophagitis, benign gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, and prophylaxis of recurrent ulcers. It is generally classified as an antacid, anti-reflux, or anti-ulcerant drug..

Roxatidine Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Sanofi Aventis

Sihuan Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Shin Poong Pharmaceuticals

Sawai Pharmaceutical and many more. Roxatidine Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Roxatidine Market can be Split into:

Oral

Injectable. By Applications, the Roxatidine Market can be Split into:

Acidity

Heartburn

Intestinal Ulcers

Stomach Ulcers