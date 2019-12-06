RPA Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2025

The Global “RPA Market” report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term. This RPA Market research study is a collection of insights that translates into a gist of this industry.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the RPA market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail. It includes micro analysis of market trends, market shares, revenue growth patterns, and market volume and value.

About RPA Market:

Robotic process automation (or RPA or RPAAI) is an emerging form of business process automation technology based on the notion of software robots or artificial intelligence (AI) workers.

In traditional workflow automation tools, a software developer produces a list of actions to automate a task and interface to the back-end system using internal application programming interfaces (APIs) or dedicated scripting language. In contrast, RPA systems develop the action list by watching the user perform that task in the applications graphical user interface (GUI), and then perform the automation by repeating those tasks directly in the GUI. This can lower the barrier to use of automation in products that might not otherwise feature APIs for this purpose.

The role of technology is evolving continuously at a faster pace. The last few decades witnessed various waves of technology progression that significantly impacted business growth. Few of these technologies are now declining as businesses globally are transforming into a dynamic digital environment. However, RPA is anticipated to evolve and soar over the forecast period. The modern enterprise demand RPA technology to be fast in implementation, execution, and scaling. It alleviates human workers of their mundane and repetitive daily tasks by processing workflow much quicker and subsequently more efficiently.

The global RPA market was valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 12100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 61.3% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

Atos SE

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Be Informed B.V.

Blue Prism Group Plc

Cicero Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Genfour

Genpact Ltd.

Infosys Ltd

IPSoft Inc.

Jacada Inc.

Kofax Ltd

Kryon Systems

OpenConnect Systems Inc.

OpenSpan

Sutherland Global Services

Thoughtonomy

UiPath

Verint Systems Inc.

RPA Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The RPA Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the RPA Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

RPA Market Segment by Types: Professional ServicesTraining Services

RPA Market Segment by Applications:

BFSI

Telecom/IT

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Through the statistical analysis, the RPA Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of RPA Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Detailed TOC of Global RPA Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global RPA Market Size

2.1.1 Global RPA Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global RPA Sales 2014-2025

2.2 RPA Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global RPA Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global RPA Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 RPA Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 RPA Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 RPA Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 RPA Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 RPA Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global RPA Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 RPA Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers RPA Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into RPA Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers RPA Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global RPA Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global RPA Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 RPA Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global RPA Sales by Application

Continued

In the end, the RPA Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of RPA Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global RPA Market covering all important parameters.

