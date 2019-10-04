RTD Tea Drinks Market Report 2019 -2024: Supply (Production), Consumption by Region

Scope of RTD Tea Drinks Market:

RTD Tea Drinks refer to Tea-based or tea-flavoured beverage in a ready-to-drink format. It can come in different flavour variants, such as black, green, red, oolong, jasmine, and fruit among others.

Ready-to-drink teas are steadily increasing in popularity among consumers and sales are expected to continue to grow. Ready-to-drink (RTD) tea is seeing mounting demand owing to the busy and fast-paced lifestyle of consumers, and also as an alternative to carbonated drinks. RTD tea, in particular, is considered as a vital health drink. The mega trend towards convenience also influences the tea category: consumers appreciate ready-to-drink tea as a thirst-quencher with a wellness factor that can be relished immediately and anywhere without needing to be brewed hot.

Leaders in Ready-to-drink teas market are Ting Hsin International, Coca-Cola, ITO EN Inc., JDB Group, Uni-President Enterprises, Unilever, Arizona Beverage Company, OISHI GROUP and a few others.

Over the next five years, projects that RTD Tea Drinks will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 45500 million by 2023, from US$ 35400 million in 2017.

The RTD Tea Drinks report includes the forecasts, analysis, and discussion of necessary business trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

Ting Hsin International

Coca-Cola

ITO EN Inc.

JDB Group

Uni-President Enterprises

Unilever RTD Tea Drinks Report provides analysis on regions which includes Competition Landscape, Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate. Key players playing dynamics role in RTD Tea Drinks market with respect to regions mentioned below: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa. RTD Tea Drinks Market Report analyse major segmentation by types and application. Which includes market revenue and growth rate, consumption and growth rate, market price analysis 2013-2018.

Glass Bottle

PET Bottle

Canned

Others Segmentation by application:

On Trade