RTD Tea Drinks Market Report 2019 -2024: Supply (Production), Consumption by Region

RTD Tea Drinks refer to Tea-based or tea-flavoured beverage in a ready-to-drink format. It can come in different flavour variants, such as black, green, red, oolong, jasmine, and fruit among others.
Ready-to-drink teas are steadily increasing in popularity among consumers and sales are expected to continue to grow. Ready-to-drink (RTD) tea is seeing mounting demand owing to the busy and fast-paced lifestyle of consumers, and also as an alternative to carbonated drinks. RTD tea, in particular, is considered as a vital health drink. The mega trend towards convenience also influences the tea category: consumers appreciate ready-to-drink tea as a thirst-quencher with a wellness factor that can be relished immediately and anywhere without needing to be brewed hot.
Leaders in Ready-to-drink teas market are Ting Hsin International, Coca-Cola, ITO EN Inc., JDB Group, Uni-President Enterprises, Unilever, Arizona Beverage Company, OISHI GROUP and a few others.
Over the next five years, projects that RTD Tea Drinks will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 45500 million by 2023, from US$ 35400 million in 2017.
