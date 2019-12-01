Rubber Compound Market Size 2019 Strong Development by Key Players, Emerging Technology and Forecast to 2024

Global “Rubber Compound Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Rubber Compound Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Rubber Compound Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Rubber Compound Market Manufactures:

Hexpol Compounding

AirBoss Rubber Compounding

Dyna-Mix

Polymer-Technik Elbe

KRAIBURG

Preferred Compounding

ContiTech

BD Technical Polymer

Condor

Roop

EcoWise

Thai Hua Rubber

Michelin Siam Group

Polycomp Rubber Compound Market Types:

EPDM

SBR

NBR

HNBR

CR

Other Rubber Compound Market Applications:

Tires

Hose and Belting

Roofing and Geo Membranes

Footwear

Wire and Cable Insulation

Others Scope of Reports:

efore 2015, Southeast Asia is major export regions, while China is a major importing country from this region. This did not last long since implementation of new China policies in July, 2015. After that, China imported rubber compound had decreased greatly. Currently in 2017, global rubber compound is mainly produced in Thailand, North America, Europe and other regions.

Raw material resource is abundant and manufacture process is mature in this industry. There are many manufacturers in this industry. Global major manufacturers are Hexpol Compounding, AirBoss Rubber Compounding, Dyna-Mix, Polymer-Technik Elbe, KRAIBURG, Preferred Compounding, ContiTech, BD Technical Polymer, Condor, Roop, EcoWise, Thai Hua Rubber, Michelin Siam Group and Polycomp etc. Manufacturer without stable customer and adequate funding is not recommended to enter the industry.

The worldwide market for Rubber Compound is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.