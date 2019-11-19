Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, Rubidium Atomic Clock Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Rubidium Atomic Clock including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Microsemi (Microchip)

OroliaÂ Group (Spectratime)

Casic

Stanford Research Systems

AccuBeat Ltd

Chengdu Spaceon Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. About Rubidium Atomic Clock: Rubidium atomic clock or rubidium standard is a high accuracy frequency and time standard. Rubidium atomic clocks, the simplest and most compact of other atomic clocks, use a glass cell of rubidium gas that changes its absorption of light at the optical rubidium frequency when the surrounding microwave frequency is just right. Atomic Clock is a precision clock that depends for its operation on an electrical oscillator regulated by the natural vibration frequencies of an atomic system (as a beam of cesium atoms).A rubidium standard or rubidium atomic clock is a frequency standard in which a specified hyperfine transition of electrons in rubidium-87 atoms is used to control the output frequency. It is the most inexpensive, compact, and widely produced atomic clock, used to control the frequency of television stations, cell phone base stations, in test equipment, and global navigation satellite systems like GPS. Commercial rubidium clocks are less accurate than caesium atomic clocks, which serve as primary frequency standards, so the rubidium clock is a secondary frequency standard. However, rubidium fountains are currently being developed that are even more stable than caesium fountain clocks. Rubidium Atomic Clock Industry report begins with a basic Rubidium Atomic Clock market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Types:

Output Frequency: â¤10MHz

Output Frequency: >10MHz Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Applications:

Scientific & Metrology Research

SpaceÂ &Â Military/Aerospace

Telecom/Broadcasting

North America is the largest Production of Rubidium Atomic Clock, with a revenue market share nearly 49.55% in 2018.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the revenue market share over 26.91% in 2018. Asia is another important Production market of Rubidium Atomic Clock.The worldwide market for Rubidium Atomic Clock is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.