Rugged Handheld Device Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

Global “Rugged Handheld Device Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Rugged Handheld Device industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Rugged Handheld Device market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Rugged Handheld Device:

Ruggedized handheld devices (smartphones and readers/scanners) are smaller (5-7 inches screen size) than a tablet and a laptop. These devices withstand difficult climatic and environmental conditions. Rugged handheld devices have a battery life of more than 10 hours. They are lightweight and offer faster navigation through a touchscreen than a keyboard or a mouse. The rugged handheld devices are used for reports writing, communicate with peers, conduct surveillance, and analyse databases.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Rugged Handheld Device capacity, production, value, price and market share of Rugged Handheld Device in global market.

Rugged Handheld Device Market Manufactures:

Honeywell

Zebra Technologies

Datalogic

Panasonic

Handheld Group

CIPHERLAB

TouchStar Technologies

Juniper Systems

Aceeca

Advantech

Rugged Handheld Device Market Types:

Mobile Computer

Reader / Scanner

Smartphone

Other Rugged Handheld Device Market Applications:

Industrial / Manufacturing

Logistics/Transport

Government

Retail

To analyze and research the global Rugged Handheld Device capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Rugged Handheld Device manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

The rugged handheld device industry concentration is relatively high, and big producers are mainly from U.S. and Western European.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. North America takes the market share of 28.4%, followed by Europe with 19.9% in Y2017. Global consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 6.3% from 2017 to 2023.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Rugged Handheld Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 3730 million US$ in 2024, from 3080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.