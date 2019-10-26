Rugged Handheld Device Market By Key Players, Size, Growth Factors, Regions And Applications, Industry Forecast By 2024

Global “Rugged Handheld Device Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Rugged Handheld Device including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Rugged Handheld Device investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Rugged Handheld Device:

Ruggedized handheld devices (smartphones and readers/scanners) are smaller (5-7 inches screen size) than a tablet and a laptop. These devices withstand difficult climatic and environmental conditions. Rugged handheld devices have a battery life of more than 10 hours. They are lightweight and offer faster navigation through a touchscreen than a keyboard or a mouse. The rugged handheld devices are used for reports writing, communicate with peers, conduct surveillance, and analyse databases.

Rugged Handheld Device Market Key Players:

Honeywell

Zebra Technologies

Datalogic

Panasonic

Handheld Group

CIPHERLAB

TouchStar Technologies

Juniper Systems

Aceeca

Advantech

Rugged Handheld Device market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Rugged Handheld Device has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Rugged Handheld Device Market Types:

Mobile Computer

Reader / Scanner

Smartphone

Other Rugged Handheld Device Market Applications:

Industrial / Manufacturing

Logistics/Transport

Government

Retail

Other Scope of the Report:

The rugged handheld device industry concentration is relatively high, and big producers are mainly from U.S. and Western European.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. North America takes the market share of 28.4%, followed by Europe with 19.9% in Y2017. Global consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 6.3% from 2017 to 2023.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Rugged Handheld Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 3730 million US$ in 2024, from 3080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.