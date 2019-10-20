Rugged Notebooks Market Research Report by Size, Market Overview with Geographical Segmentation by Revenue with Forecast 2024

About Rugged Notebooks

About Rugged Notebooks

A rugged (or ruggedized, but also ruggedised) computer is a computer specifically designed to operate reliably in harsh usage environments and conditions, such as strong vibrations, extreme temperatures and wet or dusty conditions. They are designed from inception for the type of rough use typified by these conditions, not just in the external housing but in the internal components and cooling arrangements as well. In general, ruggedized and hardened computers share the same design robustness and frequently these terms are interchangeable.Typical environments for rugged laptops, tablet PCs and PDAs are public safety, field sales, field service, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, transportation/distribution and the military. They are used in the agricultural industries, and by individuals for outdoor recreation activities.

Rugged Notebooks Market Key Players:

Panasonic

Dell

Getac

Amrel

ACME

Twinhead (Durabook)

Lenovo

Rugged Notebooks Market Types:

Fully Rugged Notebooks

Semi Rugged Notebooks

Ultra-rugged Notebooks Rugged Notebooks Applications:

Military

Government

Industrial