Rugs and Carpets Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

About Rugs and Carpets:

Rugs and Carpets are textile floor covering consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile is generally either made from wool or fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester and usually consists of twisted tufts which are often heat-treated to maintain their structure.

Rugs and Carpets Market Manufactures:

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Oriental Weavers

Milliken

Beaulieu

Interface

Dinarsu

Balta

Infloor

Tarkett

Dixie Group

Brintons

Merinos

Dongsheng Carpet Group

Jiangsu Kaili Carpet

Shanhua Carpet

Haima Carpet

TY Carpet

COC Carpet

Shenzhen Meijili Carpet

HUADE Group

Rugs and Carpets Market Types:

Woven

Needle felt

Knotted

Others Rugs and Carpets Market Applications:

Commercial

Home

The Report provides in depth research of the Rugs and Carpets Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Rugs and Carpets Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Rugs and Carpets Market Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with carpet industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into carpet industry, the current demand for carpet product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.

Carpet product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of environment-friendly products, low-end products, and excess capacity, there is a large market demand for environment-friendly products to seize market share of imports acts.

The worldwide market for Rugs and Carpets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 24700 million US$ in 2024, from 21200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Rugs and Carpets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.