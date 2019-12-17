Rupture Disc Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

About Rupture Disc:

A rupture disc, also sometimes known as a âbursting discâ or âdisc diaphragm,â is a mechanical component that prevents potential damage due to over pressurization in pressure vessels, pipes, ducts and other vacuum equipment.

Rupture Disc Market Manufactures:

S&B

Fike

Halma

REMBE

Donadon SDD

CDC

Pentair

ZOOK

Dalian Ligong

Positive Arch Rupture Disc

Anti-arch Rupture Disc

Flat Type Rupture Disc

Others Rupture Disc Market Applications:

Oil&Gas

Chemical

Aerospace

Pharmaceutical

The types of rupture disc mainly include positive arch rupture disc, anti-arch rupture disc, flat type rupture disc and others type.

Germany is the largest consumer of rupture disc in Europe. In 2015, the consumption of rupture disc is about 69 K pcs in germany; its proportion of total Europe sales exceeds 20%.The next large consumer is France.

The worldwide market for Rupture Disc is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.