Safety Glasses Market 2019 :Size, Share, Future Prospects, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

“Safety Glasses Market” Report explicitly provides data regarding mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and each one the other vital activities occurred inside the marketplace through current and past couple of decades.
Short Details of Safety Glasses Market Report – Working in any type of industrial environment can pose potential risks to employeesâ vision. Machinery, chemicals, sparks or metal fragments can damage eyes irreparably. Safety glasses help keep eyes safe out in the field, on construction sites, in labs and in any other place where eyes may come in contact with foreign materials. Safety eyewear must conform to a higher standard of impact resistance than regular eyeglasses, which optical professionals sometimes call “dress eyewear.”
Global Safety Glasses market competition by top manufacturers
- 3M
- Honeywell
- Scott Safety(Tyco)
- DEWALT
- Radians
- MCR Safety
- Gateway Safety
- Kimberly-Clark
- MSA
- Carhartt
- Pyramex
- BollÃ© Safety
- Lincoln Electric
- Yamamoto Kogaku
- RIKEN OPTECH
- Uvex Safety Group
- Miller
- Caledonian Optical
- ArcOne
- Wiley X
- Riley
- Doris Industrial
- X&Y
- New DaChun Eyewear
The Scope of the Report:
In 2017, the global safety glasses market is led by North America. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global safety glasses market is valued at USD 829 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1057 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.14% between 2017 and 2023.
Currently, 3M, Honeywell and Scott Safety(Tyco) are the leaders of safety glasses industry. In most of the segment countries, 3M and Honeywell both occupy the majority of market share.3M is a global leader. The sale of 3M was 32.76 million pairs, and the company holds a sales share of 18.23%.
Safety glasses are mainly used for manufacturing industry, construction industry, oil & gas industry, chemicals industry and mining Industry. Construction industry is the most important application. In 2017, construction industry application holds 29.15% of the consumption market share.
Personal protective equipment includes head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. Safety glasses only hold a small market share of total 40 billion PPE industries. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. Growing construction industry in emerging economies such as India and SEA coupled with rising workforce capacities is expected to augment product demand in future on account avoiding overhead costs such as compensation. In addition, in these underdeveloped areas, safety glasses are not yet an essential safety protection product. The product penetration rate in these areas is low. There is a large market potential in these areas.
The worldwide market for Safety Glasses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 990 million US$ in 2024, from 830 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Safety Glasses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
