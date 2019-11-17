Safety Prefilled Syringes Market Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecasts 2019 – 2024

“Safety Prefilled Syringes Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.

Short Details of Safety Prefilled Syringes Market Report – Prefilled syringes are pharmaceutical product which is used to deliver parenteral medications. A prefilled syringe is a single dose packet of parental drug to which a needle has been fixed by a manufacturer. Pre filled syringes are ready to use disposable syringes contains premeasured dosage, reduce dosing errors and increase patient compliance, dosing accuracy, convenience, and safety; enhance patient quality of life; and reduce patient time in the clinic.

Global Safety Prefilled Syringes market competition by top manufacturers

BD

Gerresheimer

Schott

Treumo

Nipro

Medtronic

Stevanato (Ompi)

Retractable Technologies

GlobeÂ MedicalÂ Tech



The Scope of the Report:

Auto-retractable safety syringe is application in subcutaneous (Sub-Q) and intramuscular (IM) and intravenous (IV). The most proportion of Safety Prefilled Syringe is used in intramuscular (IM), and the market share in 2016 is about 79%.

Market competition is intense. BD, Gerresheimer, Schott, Treumo, etc. are the leaders of the industry. The clear market leader is BD, which holds a 60% market share and has provided its saft pre-fillable syringes to over 200 pharmaceutical companies. In second place is Gerresheimer with a 20% market share, while Schott and Nipro also have a strong presence in the market.

The worldwide market for Safety Prefilled Syringes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 5470 million US$ in 2024, from 3530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Safety Prefilled Syringes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Glass Based

Plastic Based By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Subcutaneous (Sub-Q)

Intramuscular (IM)