Saltine Cracker (Soda Cracker) Market 2020-2024: Business Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

A saltine or soda cracker is a thin, usually square cracker made from white flour, yeast, and baking soda, with most varieties lightly sprinkled with coarse salt. It has perforations over its surface, as well as a distinctively dry and crisp texture.

Major companies which drives the Saltine Cracker (Soda Cracker) industry are:

Mondelez International

Keebler

Grupo Nutresa

Nestle

Danone

Crown Confectionery

Ting Hsin International

Beijing Meidan.

Saltine Cracker (Soda Cracker) Market Segments by Type:

Wholemeal Saltine Cracker

Regular Saltine Cracker Saltine Cracker (Soda Cracker) Market Segments by Application:

Online Sales