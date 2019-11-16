Samarium Market 2019 Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024 | Says MarketReportsWorld.com

Short Details of Samarium Market Report – Samarium is one rear earth element, from the mineral. Samarium, atomic no. 62, symbol Sm, weight at 150.36. It is a silvery-white metal belonging to the lanthanide group of the periodic table. It is relatively stable at room temperature in dry air, but it ignites when heated above 150 C and forms an oxide coating in moist air.

Global Samarium market competition by top manufacturers

Great Western Minerals

Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou

China Minmetals Rare Earth-former China Minmetal

Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths

Guangxi Jinguang

Grirem Advanced Materials

Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials

Jiangxi Golden Century

China Northern Rare Earth





The Scope of the Report:,This report focuses on the Samarium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,Chinaâs decision to scrap export quotas and taxes on rare earth elements may boost stalled demand for the products. It is an opportunity for the giant manufacturers to expand production capacity and improve the companys market share.,China is responsible for more than 95% of the global supply of rare earths. For the Samarium industry, there are two major consumption channels for the production: domestic consumption and export. In addition, the major exporting countries are USA, Japan and Europe etc. In 2015, the export production of Samarium is estimated to 24.36% in China.,The worldwide market for Samarium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments Permanent Magnet

Ceramics