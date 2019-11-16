Samarium Market 2019 Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024 | Says MarketReportsWorld.com

“Samarium Market” Report also covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Samarium industry. Samarium Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades. Samarium Market analyze factors which influence Demand for Samariums, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire Samarium industry.
Short Details of Samarium Market Report – Samarium is one rear earth element, from the mineral. Samarium, atomic no. 62, symbol Sm, weight at 150.36. It is a silvery-white metal belonging to the lanthanide group of the periodic table. It is relatively stable at room temperature in dry air, but it ignites when heated above 150 C and forms an oxide coating in moist air.
Global Samarium market competition by top manufacturers
- Great Western Minerals
- Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou
- China Minmetals Rare Earth-former China Minmetal
- Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths
- Guangxi Jinguang
- Grirem Advanced Materials
- Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials
- Jiangxi Golden Century
- China Northern Rare Earth
-
This report focuses on the Samarium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. China's decision to scrap export quotas and taxes on rare earth elements may boost stalled demand for the products. It is an opportunity for the giant manufacturers to expand production capacity and improve the company's market share. China is responsible for more than 95% of the global supply of rare earths. For the Samarium industry, there are two major consumption channels for the production: domestic consumption and export. In addition, the major exporting countries are USA, Japan and Europe etc. In 2015, the export production of Samarium is estimated to 24.36% in China.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Permanent Magnet
