Samarium Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Samarium

GlobalSamarium Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Samarium market size.

About Samarium:

Samarium is one rear earth element, from the mineral. Samarium, atomic no. 62, symbol Sm, weight at 150.36. It is a silvery-white metal belonging to the lanthanide group of the periodic table. It is relatively stable at room temperature in dry air, but it ignites when heated above 150 C and forms an oxide coating in moist air.One of the most important applications of Samarium is in samariumâcobalt magnets, which have a nominal composition of SmCo5 or Sm2Co17.

Top Key Players of Samarium Market:

  • Great Western Minerals
  • Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou
  • China Minmetals Rare Earth-former China Minmetal
  • Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths
  • Guangxi Jinguang
  • Grirem Advanced Materials
  • Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials
  • Jiangxi Golden Century
  • China Northern Rare Earth

    Major Types covered in the Samarium Market report are:

  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Industrial Grade

    Major Applications covered in the Samarium Market report are:

  • Permanent Magnet
  • Ceramics
  • Catalyst

    Scope of Samarium Market:

  • Chinaâs decision to scrap export quotas and taxes on rare earth elements may boost stalled demand for the products. It is an opportunity for the giant manufacturers to expand production capacity and improve the companys market share.
  • China is responsible for more than 95% of the global supply of rare earths. For the Samarium industry, there are two major consumption channels for the production: domestic consumption and export. In addition, the major exporting countries are USA, Japan and Europe etc. In 2015, the export production of Samarium is estimated to 24.36% in China.
  • The worldwide market for Samarium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Samarium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Samarium product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Samarium, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Samarium in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Samarium competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Samarium breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Samarium market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Samarium sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

