Samarium Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

About Samarium:

Samarium is one rear earth element, from the mineral. Samarium, atomic no. 62, symbol Sm, weight at 150.36. It is a silvery-white metal belonging to the lanthanide group of the periodic table. It is relatively stable at room temperature in dry air, but it ignites when heated above 150 C and forms an oxide coating in moist air.One of the most important applications of Samarium is in samariumâcobalt magnets, which have a nominal composition of SmCo5 or Sm2Co17.

Top Key Players of Samarium Market:

Great Western Minerals

Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou

China Minmetals Rare Earth-former China Minmetal

Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths

Guangxi Jinguang

Grirem Advanced Materials

Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials

Jiangxi Golden Century

China Northern Rare Earth

Major Types covered in the Samarium Market report are:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Major Applications covered in the Samarium Market report are:

Permanent Magnet

Ceramics

Catalyst

Scope of Samarium Market:

Chinaâs decision to scrap export quotas and taxes on rare earth elements may boost stalled demand for the products. It is an opportunity for the giant manufacturers to expand production capacity and improve the companys market share.

China is responsible for more than 95% of the global supply of rare earths. For the Samarium industry, there are two major consumption channels for the production: domestic consumption and export. In addition, the major exporting countries are USA, Japan and Europe etc. In 2015, the export production of Samarium is estimated to 24.36% in China.

The worldwide market for Samarium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.