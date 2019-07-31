Samsung Has Teased Its New Galaxy Tab and Watch for August Release

Samsung is not anticipating its Galaxy Note 10 event on August 7th to show all the hardware it’s releasing later in 2019. The company has teased on-line reveals for its newest Galaxy Tab (assumed to be the Tab S6) and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 on July 31st and August 5th respectively. The accompanying video only offers furtive glances at both. However, it’s simple to pick up on some options: The Galaxy Tab will include an S-Pen and the possibility of a keyboard, while the new smartwatch will assist “keep you fit and on top of your day.”

That’s the official line. Previous leaks and rumors have the Galaxy Tab S6 serving as a real successor to the aging Tab S4 (the S5e was a mid-range slate) with a 10.5-inch ‘2K’ AMOLED show, a Snapdragon 855 chip and twin rear cameras that embody a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP depth sensor. You’d also get an S10-style under-the-screen fingerprint reader and a minimum 6GB of RAM with 128GB of expandable storage.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2, meanwhile, is even much less of a mystery. It’s anticipated to be a slight twist of the original with a touch-sensitive bezel saving you from having to poke on the screen for some tasks.

The early unveilings may be welcome news even if you do not care for Samsung’s tablets or wristwear. They recommend that the corporate has so much on its plate for the Note 10 event and that it needs to get even significant hardware announcements like these out of the way. This does not assure any major hardware surprises on the 7th, but it’s hard to rule them out after teasers like this altogether.