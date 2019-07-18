 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Samsung Revealed Its AI and 5G Powered Smart Phone

By Joann Wilson on July 18, 2019 11:29 AM EDT

Not long ago Samsung revealed the highest-capacity smartphone DRAM but — a 12GB LPDDR4X package for premium devices — but it surely’s already following that up with a smarter model of the same size. The Korean tech giant has begun mass-producing what it says is the industry’s first 12Gb LPDDR5 for phones, and it will additionally start the mass-production of 12GB LPDDR5 packages in this month. Samsung announced its LPDDR5 chip technology last year in hopes of offering 5G phones with a quick, energy-efficient RAM that may power machine learning and AI applications.

Like the LPDDR4X RAM, the component is constructed on Samsung’ second-gen 10-nanometer chip. It was designed, nonetheless, to be round 1.3 instances faster. In a 12GB package with 812Gb chips, the element will enable phones to transfer a whopping 44GB of data or around 12 full-HD films, based on Samsung’s computation, in a single second. Additional, the brand new part makes use of 30 % much less power than its predecessor. Samsung says these traits will give next-gen flagship phones the capabilities they want to fully leverage AI and 5G capabilities like ultra-high-definition video recording and machine learning, whereas greatly extending the battery life.

Samsung’s memory business has been in hardship in recent months because of a drop in costs and sales; it is no surprise that it has been ramping issues up in that department. The corporate is planning to develop a 16Gb LPDDR5 subsequent year for smartphones with even more advanced features.

Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices.

