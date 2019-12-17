Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care:

A sanitary napkin, sanitary towel, sanitary pad, menstrual pad, or pad is an absorbent item worn by women while menstruating, recovering from vaginal surgery, for lochia (post-birth bleeding), after an abortion, or in any other situation where it is necessary to absorb a flow of blood from the vagina.This report studies the Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market, only covers the Disposable Sanitary Napkin, and not covers the Cloth Sanitary Napkin.

Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market Manufactures:

rocterÂ &Â Gamble

Kimberly-Clark

Unicharm

Hengan

Johnson & Johnson

Essity

Kingdom Healthcare

Kao Corporation

Jieling

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Elleair

KleanNara

Ontex International

Corman SpA

Bjbest

DailyÂ Use

NightÂ UseÂ Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market Applications:

Supermarket

ConvenienceÂ Store

OnlineÂ SalesÂ

In the last several years, global market of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.61% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, global revenue of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is nearly 20.97 Billion USD; the actual sales are about 256303 M Unit.

The classification of sanitary napkin for feminine care includes daily use and night use, and the proportion of sanitary napkin for feminine care for daily use in 2017 is about 69%.

Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is widely purchased in supermarket, convenience store, online sales and others. The most proportion of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is purchased in supermarket, and the proportion in 2017 is about 58.7%.

The worldwide market for Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 29200 million US$ in 2024, from 21000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.