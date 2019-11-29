SAR Measurement Systems Market 2019: Production, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Type and Applicability in Different Industry

About of SAR Measurement Systems:

Specific absorption rate (SAR) Measurement System is designed to measure electromagnetic fields and calculated SAR over a customer-specified frequency range.

SAR Measurement Systems Market Manufactures:

SPEAG

Microwave Vision Group

ART-Fi

IndexSAR

TDK RF Solutions Inc.

Major Classification:

Traditional SAR Measurement System

Fast SAR Measurement System Major Applications:

Test Labs

Wireless Companies

Others

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in SAR Measurement System market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for SAR Measurement System in 2017.

In the industry, SPEAG profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Microwave Vision Group and ART-Fi ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 48.67%, 32.12% and 11.63% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of SAR Measurement System, including Traditional SAR Measurement System and Fast SAR Measurement System. And Traditional SAR Measurement System is the main type for SAR Measurement System, and the Traditional SAR Measurement System reached a sales volume of approximately 80 Unit in 2017, with 57.14% of global sales volume.

The worldwide market for SAR Measurement Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 46 million US$ in 2024, from 40 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.