Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Global Forecast 2024

Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market Size 2019

The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The S-AIS is a very high-frequency automatic vessel tracking system that provides location information to ships and shore stations through electronic exchange of data regarding position, identification, course, and speed. AIS enables two-way communication between coastal authorities and several vessels using satellite communication technology..

Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ExactEarth

Iridium Communications

Orbcomm

Saab AB

Thales

New JRC

Furuno Electric

Garmin International

Raytheon

L-3 Communications

Kongsberg

Raymarine

Maritec

and many more. Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market can be Split into:

Class A Transponder

Class B Transponder. By Applications, the Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market can be Split into:

Defense

Intelligence and Security

Search and Rescue