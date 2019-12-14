Satellite Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

About Satellite:

A satellite is an object that orbits another object. In space, satellites may be made by man, or they may be natural. Of course, the market we research on is based on artificial satellites in this report.Artificial satellites come from more than 50 countries and have used the satellite launching capabilities of ten nations. A few hundred satellites are currently working, but thousands of unused satellites and satellite fragments orbit the Earth as space debris. The largest satellite is the International Space Station, which was put together by several different countries (including the organizations of NASA, ESA, JAXA and RKA).

Satellite Market Manufactures:

Airbus Defence and Space

OHB SE

Boeing Defense

Space & Security

JSC Information Satellite Systems

Lockheed Martin

Orbital ATK

Space Systems/Loral

Thales Alenia Space

LEO

GEO

MEO

Beyond GEO Satellite Market Applications:

Commercial Communications

Earth Observation

R&D

Navigation

Military Surveillance

Scientific

Meteorology

Non-profit Communications

Satellite manufacturing revenues grew by 10%, faster growth than 2014, due to smaller number of expensive commercial GEO and government satellites launched in 2014, partially offset by increase in total number of satellites launched

Launch industry revenues grew by 8.33% in 2015, reflecting higher number of U.S. launches of commercial satellites.

