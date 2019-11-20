Saw Wire Market 2019: Size, Direct, Indirect Marketing, Channel Development Trend and Technology Progress

Global “Saw Wire Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Saw Wire in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Saw Wire Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

sahi Diamond

Meyer Burger

Nakamura Choukou

Diamond Pauber

SCHMID

Metron

DIAT New Material

Noritake

Nanjing Sanchao

A.L.M.T.

Sino-Crystal Diamond

Henan Yicheng

Zhejiang Ruiyi

Tony Tech

READ

ILJIN Diamond

MDWEC

The report provides a basic overview of the Saw Wire industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Saw Wire Market Types:

Electroplated Wire

Resin Wire Saw Wire Market Applications:

Silicon Slicing

Sapphire Slicing

Finally, the Saw Wire market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Saw Wire market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

According to the statistics, saw wire industry concentration is relatively high. The top five manufacturers were counted for about 38% production market share in 2017. In this report, we list the top 17 enterprises including Asahi Diamond, Nakamura Choukou, Diamond Pauber, SCHMID, Metron, DIAT New Material, Noritake, Nanjing Sanchao, A.L.M.T., Sino-Crystal Diamond, Henan Yicheng, Zhejiang Ruiyi, Tony Tech, READ, ILJIN Diamond, MDWEC and etc.

In this report, the statistics mainly focus on two kinds of diamond saw wire such as electroplated type and resin type. Additionally, electroplated type is the major product which dominant market with 53% production market share in 2017.

By application, saw wire market is segmented into silicon slicing and sapphire slicing etc. segments. The silicon slicing sector dominated the market during 2017 with a market share of 86%. This research report predicts this segment to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during the forecast period. The use of photovoltaic energy is increasing, as humanity becomes more and more aware of the scarcity of natural resources. Especially, the leaders of developing countries realized that the use of photovoltaic energy supports their race towards improving the standard of living. Another downstream major field- sapphire slicing- take account for about 6% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Saw Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% over the next five years, will reach 1320 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.