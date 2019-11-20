Saw Wire Market 2019: Size, Direct, Indirect Marketing, Channel Development Trend and Technology Progress

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Global “Saw Wire Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Saw Wire in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Saw Wire Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • sahi Diamond
  • Meyer Burger
  • Nakamura Choukou
  • Diamond Pauber
  • SCHMID
  • Metron
  • DIAT New Material
  • Noritake
  • Nanjing Sanchao
  • A.L.M.T.
  • Sino-Crystal Diamond
  • Henan Yicheng
  • Zhejiang Ruiyi
  • Tony Tech
  • READ
  • ILJIN Diamond
  • MDWEC

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Saw Wire industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Saw Wire Market Types:

  • Electroplated Wire
  • Resin Wire

    Saw Wire Market Applications:

  • Silicon Slicing
  • Sapphire Slicing
  • Others

    Finally, the Saw Wire market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Saw Wire market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • According to the statistics, saw wire industry concentration is relatively high. The top five manufacturers were counted for about 38% production market share in 2017. In this report, we list the top 17 enterprises including Asahi Diamond, Nakamura Choukou, Diamond Pauber, SCHMID, Metron, DIAT New Material, Noritake, Nanjing Sanchao, A.L.M.T., Sino-Crystal Diamond, Henan Yicheng, Zhejiang Ruiyi, Tony Tech, READ, ILJIN Diamond, MDWEC and etc.
  • In this report, the statistics mainly focus on two kinds of diamond saw wire such as electroplated type and resin type. Additionally, electroplated type is the major product which dominant market with 53% production market share in 2017.
  • By application, saw wire market is segmented into silicon slicing and sapphire slicing etc. segments. The silicon slicing sector dominated the market during 2017 with a market share of 86%. This research report predicts this segment to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during the forecast period. The use of photovoltaic energy is increasing, as humanity becomes more and more aware of the scarcity of natural resources. Especially, the leaders of developing countries realized that the use of photovoltaic energy supports their race towards improving the standard of living. Another downstream major field- sapphire slicing- take account for about 6% in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Saw Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% over the next five years, will reach 1320 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Saw Wire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Saw Wire Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Saw Wire by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Saw Wire Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Saw Wire Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Saw Wire Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Saw Wire Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Saw Wire Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Saw Wire Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Saw Wire Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Saw Wire Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

