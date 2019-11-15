Scandium Metal Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global Scandium Metal Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Scandium Metal Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Scandium Metal industry.

Geographically, Scandium Metal Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Scandium Metal including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Scandium Metal Market Repot:

Rusal

Stanford Materials Corp.

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources Ltd.

Scandium International Mining Corp.

DNI Metals Inc.

Great Western Minerals Group

Intermix-met

CODOS

Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co.

Ltd (TOPM)

CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

Ganzhou Kemingrui About Scandium Metal: Scandium is a silvery metal that is soft and has a density of about three times that of water. And it is a transition metal and is also considered a rare earth element due to similar chemical properties (such as difficulty in extracting and in separating from other elements) and existence in the same ores Scandium Metal Industry report begins with a basic Scandium Metal market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Scandium Metal Market Types:

Scandium Oxide 99.99%

Scandium Oxide 99.999%

Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

Scandium Metal Ingot Scandium Metal Market Applications:

Aluminum-scandium Alloys

High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

Due to the Scandium Metal special properties and no substitutes, in the coming years there is an increasing demand for Scandium Metal in the regions of North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

The worldwide market for Scandium Metal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 73 million US$ in 2024, from 62 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Scandium Metal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.