Scandium Metal Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Scandium Metal

Global Scandium Metal Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Scandium Metal Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Scandium Metal industry.

Geographically, Scandium Metal Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Scandium Metal including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Scandium Metal Market Repot:

  • Rusal
  • Stanford Materials Corp.
  • Metallica Minerals
  • Platina Resources Ltd.
  • Scandium International Mining Corp.
  • DNI Metals Inc.
  • Great Western Minerals Group
  • Intermix-met
  • CODOS
  • Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.
  • Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co.
  • Ltd (TOPM)
  • CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)
  • Ganzhou Kemingrui

    About Scandium Metal:

    Scandium is a silvery metal that is soft and has a density of about three times that of water. And it is a transition metal and is also considered a rare earth element due to similar chemical properties (such as difficulty in extracting and in separating from other elements) and existence in the same ores

    Scandium Metal Industry report begins with a basic Scandium Metal market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Scandium Metal Market Types:

  • Scandium Oxide 99.99%
  • Scandium Oxide 99.999%
  • Scandium Oxide 99.9995%
  • Scandium Metal Ingot

    Scandium Metal Market Applications:

  • Aluminum-scandium Alloys
  • High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps
  • Lasers
  • SOFCs

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Scandium Metal market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Scandium Metal?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Scandium Metal space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Scandium Metal?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Scandium Metal market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Scandium Metal opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Scandium Metal market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Scandium Metal market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Due to the Scandium Metal special properties and no substitutes, in the coming years there is an increasing demand for Scandium Metal in the regions of North America, Europe, China, and Japan.
  • The worldwide market for Scandium Metal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 73 million US$ in 2024, from 62 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Scandium Metal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • In the end, the report focusses on Scandium Metal Market major leading market players in Scandium Metal industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Scandium Metal Industry report also includes Scandium Metal Upstream raw materials and Scandium Metal downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 117

    1 Scandium Metal Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Scandium Metal by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Scandium Metal Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Scandium Metal Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Scandium Metal Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Scandium Metal Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Scandium Metal Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Scandium Metal Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Scandium Metal Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Scandium Metal Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

