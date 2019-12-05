 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Scandium Metal Market Report: Highlighting Opportunities and Key Trends with Revenue Forecast Over 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Scandium Metal

Scandium Metal Market report 2019 to 2023 delivers the latest industry data and business future trends, letting you to recognize the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The Scandium Metal report lists the top competitors and delivers the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key aspects influencing the market. The Scandium Metal market has been segmented on the basis of manufacturing process, application, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of the manufacturing process, the Scandium Metal market was led by growth process as it is the widely adopted process by the manufacturer.

About Scandium Metal: Scandium is a silvery metal that is soft and has a density of about three times that of water. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Scandium Metal Report by Material, Application, and Geography â Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the worldâs major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The Scandium Metal report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

  • Rusal
  • Stanford Materials Corp.
  • Metallica Minerals
  • Platina Resources Ltd.
  • Scandium International Mining Corp.
  • DNI Metals Inc.
  • Great Western Minerals Group
  • Intermix-met
  • CODOS
  • Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.
  • Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)
  • CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)
  • Ganzhou Kemingrui … and more.

    Scandium Metal Market Regional Analysis:

    North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

    The end users/applications and product categories analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

  • Scandium Oxide 99.99%
  • Scandium Oxide 99.999%
  • Scandium Oxide 99.9995%
  • Scandium Metal Ingot

    On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Scandium Metal for each application, including-

  • Aluminum-scandium Alloys
  • High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps
  • Lasers
  • SOFCs

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Scandium Metal: – History Year: 2014-2018; Base Year: 2018; Estimated Year: 2019; Forecast Year 2019 to 2023.

    The main objectives of Scandium Metal report are to analyse and research the global Scandium Metal capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Scandium Metal manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years; To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and so on.

    Detailed TOC of Global Scandium Metal Market Research Report 2019-2023: Table of Contents

    Part I Scandium Metal Industry Overview

    Chapter One Scandium Metal Industry Overview

    1.1 Scandium Metal Definition

    1.2 Scandium Metal Classification Analysis

    1.3 Scandium Metal Application Analysis

    1.4 Scandium Metal Industry Chain Structure Analysis

    1.5 Scandium Metal Industry Development Overview

    1.6 Scandium Metal Global Market Comparison Analysis

    Chapter Two Scandium Metal Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

    2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

    2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis

    …..

    Part V Scandium Metal Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

    Chapter Fifteen Scandium Metal Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

    15.1 Scandium Metal Marketing Channels Status

    15.2 Scandium Metal Marketing Channels Characteristic

    15.3 Scandium Metal Marketing Channels Development Trend

    15.2 New Firms Enter Market Strategy

    15.3 New Project Investment Proposals

    Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

    16.1 China Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

    16.2 European Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.3 United States Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.4 Japan Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.5 Global Economic Environmental Analysis

    Chapter Seventeen Scandium Metal New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

    17.1 Scandium Metal Market Analysis

    17.2 Scandium Metal Project SWOT Analysis

    17.3 Scandium Metal New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

     

    Part VI Global Scandium Metal Industry Conclusions

    Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global Scandium Metal Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

    18.1 2014-2019 Scandium Metal Production Overview

    18.2 2014-2019 Scandium Metal Production Market Share Analysis

    18.3 2014-2019 Scandium Metal Demand Overview

    18.4 2014-2019 Scandium Metal Supply Demand and Shortage

    18.5 2014-2019 Scandium Metal Import Export Consumption

    18.6 2014-2019 Scandium Metal Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

    Chapter Nineteen Global Scandium Metal Industry Development Trend

    19.1 2019-2023 Scandium Metal Production Overview

    19.2 2019-2023 Scandium Metal Production Market Share Analysis

    19.3 2019-2023 Scandium Metal Demand Overview

    19.4 2019-2023 Scandium Metal Supply Demand and Shortage

    19.5 2019-2023 Scandium Metal Import Export Consumption

    19.6 2019-2023 Scandium Metal Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

    ….

