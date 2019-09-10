Scintillator Market 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

Scintillator Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of Scintillator Market Report – Scintillator is a material that exhibits scintillation when hit by high-energy particles or photons. Luminescent materials, when struck by an incoming particle, absorb its energy and scintillate.

Global Scintillator market competition by top manufacturers

SAINT-GOBAIN

RMD

HAMAMATSU

Envinet A.S.

Hitachi Metals Ltd

Zecotek Photonics Inc.

CRYTUR

REXON

ScintiTech

ELJEN

Beijing Opto-Electronics

DJ-LASER

BEIJING SCITLION TECHNOLOGY

Ljioptics

HEFEI CRYSTAL&PHOTOELECTRIC

Scintillator is mainly used for manufacturing detectors to measure all kinds of rays. It is widely used in medical imaging, security checks, nuclear physics, high energy physics, petroleum and geological exploration, industrial nondestructive testing and other fields.

As international economic situation is complicated, China’s economy is developing rapidly. Global and Chinese Scintillator market demand will maintain steady growth. The global prodcution distribution is mainly focused on the area of North America with the share of 34.97% (2014), EU with 28.02%(2014), and China with 19.06%(2014).

The Scintillator industry has great development prospects and will remain a steady growth rate in the following few years. We are still optimistic about the Scintillator market. Scintillator market is in a developing stage, no matter in developed countries or in developing country.

The worldwide market for Scintillator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years

This report focuses on the Scintillator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Solid Scintillator

Liquid Scintillator

Gaseous Scintillators By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Medical

Industry