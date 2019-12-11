Screen Fingerprint Sensor Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Size, Regions, Type, Application, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2025

Global “Screen Fingerprint Sensor Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Screen Fingerprint Sensor Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Screen Fingerprint Sensor Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Egis Technology

Fingerprint Cards

FUJITSU

Hangzhou Synochip Data Security Technology

IDEX ASA

Jiangsu Winch Corp

Microchip Technology

NEXT Biometrics Group

Fingerprint recognition under the screen is to hide the fingerprint reader under the screen (collecting and matching the users fingerprint through the screen).

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors in US$ Thousand and Thousand Units by the following Types and End-Use Segments: Types – Swipe Sensors, and Area Sensors; End-Use Segments – Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices.

The global Screen Fingerprint Sensor market was 3130 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 11400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% between 2019 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Applications:

Notebooks

Physical Access Control

Wireless Devices Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Types:

Swipe Sensors