Screen-Printing Glass Market 2024: Global Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

The Screen-Printing Glass report also covers several factors influencing the growth of the Screen-Printing Glass market, Also, its impact on the individual segments is evaluated in this research. The report highlights the regional market, the leading market players, and several market. In addition, the research evaluated key market aspects, comprising capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, capacity, growth rate, gross, production, consumption, supply, export, market share, cost, import, gross margin, demand, and much more. The study also presents the segmentation of the worldwide Screen-Printing Glass market on the basis of end-users, applications, geography, and technology.

The Screen-Printing Glass market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

According to analysis, the global screen-printing glass market is estimated to reach USD 7,67,426.6 thousand by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period. Screen-printed glass is widely used as a decorative material in numerous applications, especially architecture and interior designing. The global market is expected to witness phenomenal growth owing to the rapid increase in the demand for glass over plastic as it is nondegradable. The demand for screen-printed glass is mainly driven due to its increasing application in the automotive industry as it offers long-lasting prints and economic feasibility in large production. The increasing investments in the construction industry are also projected to contribute to the growth of the global market. In addition, the growing demand for consumer electronics and cosmetic products coupled with emerging demand for screen-printed glass bottles in the pharmaceutical industry is projected to boost the growth of the global market.

The growing preference for environmentally friendly products has surged the demand for screen-printing glass over other alternatives, for instance, plastic. Moreover, the development of organic-based inks is projected to accelerate the application of screen-printing glass in the food & beverage industry. Thus, the automotive industry plays a vital role in the growth of the global screen-printing glass market as the sale of vehicles across the globe is increasing.

The screen-printed glass finds a wide range of applications in electronic appliances and cosmetics, such as induction gas stoves, juicers, and perfume bottles. The growing working population has increased the demand for cosmetics. Also, the increasing prevalence of skin diseases across the globe has triggered the use of skin care products. Hence, the high demand for these products is expected to fuel the growth of the market for screen-printing glass during the review period.

FIGURE 1GLOBAL SCREEN-PRINTING GLASS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2017 (%)

Regional Analysis

The global screen-printing glass market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andLatin America, . The Asia-Pacific market accounted for the largest share of the global screen-printing glass market and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.49% by the end of 2023. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the growing demand for screen-printed glass in numerous end-use industries, such as building and construction, automotive, and electrical and electronics. The major automobile manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing bases from developed to developing nations due to the availability of raw materials and low labor cost, which is expected to increase vehicle manufacturing, and drive the regional market growth. North America and Europe are the key markets for screen-printing glass. The growing building and construction industry in the developed nations on account of increased spending on renovation and remodeling of houses is driving the demand for screen-printing glass. The Latin American and the Middle East & Africa markets are likely to register healthy CAGRs on account of increase in residential construction and automobile production.

Segmentation

The global screen-printing glass market has been divided by type into clear/tinted glass, energy-saving glass, and others. Among these, the clear/tinted glass segment accounted for the largest share of the global screen-printing glass market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the review period. The energy-saving glass segment is likely to register a significant CAGR during the review period on account of rising demand in the automotive and architectural industries. Further, the market has been segmented based on application into architecture and interior design, automobile, consumer electronics, and others. Among these, the architecture and interior design segment accounted for the largest share of the global screen-printing glass market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the review period. The growth is attributed to the increase in commercial and residential construction activities in the developing countries coupled with strong government support and rising per capita disposable income. The automobile segment accounted for the second-largest share of the global screen-printing glass market on account of an increase in the manufacturing of vehicles, especially hybrid and electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions.

Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global screen-printing glass market are Chromaline (US), Cugher Glass Srl Soc (Italy), BENTELER International (Austria), GMN (US), Sefar AG (Switzerland), Sinclair Glass (US), Casso-Solar Technologies LLC (US), Artline Screen Printing Inc & Custom Vinyl Graphic (US), and Shenzhen Chntop Screen-Printing Machinery CO., LTD (China), among others.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographies including:

North America

oUS

oCanada

Europe

oGermany

oUK

oRussia

oFrance

oSpain

oItaly

oPoland

oRest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oAustralia & New Zealand

oIndonesia

oSouth Korea

oThailand

oMalaysia

oRest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oArgentina

oRest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

oTurkey

oSaudi Arabia

oUAE

oEgypt

oNorth Africa

oRest of Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

The global screen-printing glass market was valued at USD 544,973.3 thousand in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 767,426.6 thousand at a CAGR of 5.61% during the review period, 2018 to 2023. Increasing glass production and rise in demand from end-user industries, such as automotive and building and constructions, are factors projected to drive the growth of the global market. The clear/tinted segment, by type, was valued at USD 269,124.2 thousand in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 364,250.5 thousand by 2023. On the basis of application, the automotive segment accounted for a 30.1% share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to register a 5.94% CAGR to reach USD 230,703.8 thousand by the end of 2023. The market in Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2017 with a market value of USD 251,943.4 thousand and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 6.49% to reach USD 365,388.2 thousand by the end of 2023.

Intended Audience

Screen-printed glass manufacturers

Suppliers and distributors

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Associations

Government

End-use industries

DC Ã¢â¬â Description

clear/tinted glass

energy saving glass

UV-cured inks

enamel ink

Screen-Printing Glass Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Screen-Printing Glass Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Screen-Printing Glass market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Screen-Printing Glass market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Screen-Printing Glass market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Screen-Printing Glass market

To analyze opportunities in the Screen-Printing Glass market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Screen-Printing Glass market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Screen-Printing Glass Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Screen-Printing Glass trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Screen-Printing Glass Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Screen-Printing Glass Market

In conclusion, Screen-Printing Glass Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Screen-Printing Glass Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Screen-Printing Glass Market competitors.

