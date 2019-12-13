Screen Protector Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

About Screen Protector:

A screen protector is a layer of protective film to avoid scratches, wear, or contamination on the screen surface of an electronic product. Now screen protectors are widely used for mobile phones, tablets, laptops, LCD TVs, handheld video game devices, cameras, GPS unit, e-book readers and other electronic items. Especially after the emergence of intelligent mobile phone, screen protector has been widely used.

Screen Protector Market Manufactures:

ZAGG

OtterBox

3M

BELKIN

TECH ARMOR

MOSHI

XtremeGuard

Spigen

BodyGuardz

NuShield

POWERSUPPORT

CROCFOL

Halo Screen Protector Film

CRYSTAL ARMOR

Dicota

Simplism

DEFF

PanzerGlass

Amplim

Air-J

intelliARMOR

Screen Cares

Valma

iCarez

Momax

Capdase

Pisen

Benks

ADPO

OK8

Nillkin

Mcdodo

Jcpal

CJY Tech

Zupool

PET

Tempered Glass

Others Screen Protector Market Applications:

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Notebook

The prices of Screen Protector will continue to decline. Screen Protectorâs business competition and the gradually falling prices of Screen Protector raw materials prompted the Screen Protector prices to continue to decline.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Screen Protector brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Screen Protector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.0% over the next five years, will reach 3970 million US$ in 2024, from 1810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.