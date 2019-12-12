Screw Caps Market 2019 Overview, Screw Caps Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Global “Screw Caps Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Screw Caps market size.

About Screw Caps:

A screw cap is a metal or plastic cap that screws onto threads on the neck of a bottle, generally with a metal skirt down the neck to resemble the traditional wine capsule (“foil”).

Top Key Players of Screw Caps Market:

Closure Systems International

Global Closure Systems

ALPLA

AptarGroup

Guala Closure Group

Silgan Plastic

Crown Holdings Incorporation

THC

Zijiang

Bericap

Berry Plastics Group

MALA

Tecnocap

Major Types covered in the Screw Caps Market report are:

Aluminum

Plastics

Others Major Applications covered in the Screw Caps Market report are:

Beverage

Wine & Spirits

Food

Cosmetic

Pharmaceuticals

Other Scope of Screw Caps Market:

The classification of Screw Caps includes Plastics, Aluminum and others, and the proportion of Plastics in 2016 is about 88%.

Screw Caps are widely used Beverage, Wine & Spirits, Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceuticals, Other. The most proportion of Screw Caps is Beverage, and consumption proportion is about 50%.

China region is the largest supplier of Screw Caps, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2016, and has larger growth rate.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 24% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place.

Market competition is intense. Closure Systems International, Global Closure Systems, ALPLA, AptarGroup, Guala Closure Group, Silgan Plastic etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; but they donât have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Screw Caps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 17100 million US$ in 2024, from 13300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.