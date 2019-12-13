 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Screw Jacks Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Screw Jacks

GlobalScrew Jacks Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Screw Jacks market size.

About Screw Jacks:

Screw Jacks, mechanical screw actuators, are a type of jack that is operated by turning a leadscrew and is operated on the principle of the simple machine known as the screw. A device used to apply a push & pull force or mechanically converting revolving, rotating motion to linear.

Top Key Players of Screw Jacks Market:

  • Columbus McKinnon
  • Joyce Dayton
  • ZIMM
  • Enerpac
  • Power Jacks Ltd
  • Nook Industries
  • Nippon Gear
  • Unimec
  • Thomson
  • INKOMA-GROUP
  • Chiaravalli Group Spa
  • Servomech
  • TSUBAKIMOTO
  • WMH Herion Antriebstechnik
  • Lim-Tec
  • MecVel
  • Makishinko
  • Weingrill Ing
  • Kelston Actuation
  • Nozag AG
  • SIJIE
  • Jacton

    Major Types covered in the Screw Jacks Market report are:

  • Ball Screw Jacks
  • Machine Screw Jacks
  • Stainless Screw Jacks
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Screw Jacks Market report are:

  • General Industry
  • Material Handling Industry
  • Aerospace and Aircraft
  • Automotive
  • Others

    Scope of Screw Jacks Market:

  • In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Screw Jacks in the regions of Europe and United States that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Screw Jacks. Increasing of General Industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Screw Jacks will drive growth in global market.
  • The Screw Jacks industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Screw Jacks is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Columbus McKinnon, Joyce Dayton, ZIMM, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Screw Jacks and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 45% sales market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global Screw Jacks industry because of their lowest cost of raw material and labor.The consumption volume of Screw Jacks is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Screw Jacks industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Screw Jacks is still promising. The worldwide market for Screw Jacks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 325.5 million US$ in 2024, from 263.5 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.
  • This report focuses on the Screw Jacks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Screw Jacks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Screw Jacks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Screw Jacks in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Screw Jacks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Screw Jacks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Screw Jacks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Screw Jacks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    1 Screw Jacks Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Screw Jacks by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Screw Jacks Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Screw Jacks Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Screw Jacks Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Screw Jacks Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Screw Jacks Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Screw Jacks Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Screw Jacks Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Screw Jacks Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

