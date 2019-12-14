Screw Jacks Market Size and Share Analysis 2019: Report Contains RandD, Designing, Manufacturing and Forecast Model 2025

Global “Screw Jacks Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Screw Jacks, mechanical screw actuators, are a type of jack that is operated by turning a leadscrew and is operated on the principle of the simple machine known as the screw. A device used to apply a push & pull force or mechanically converting revolving, rotating motion to linear.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Screw Jacks in the regions of Europe and United States that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Screw Jacks. Increasing of General Industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Screw Jacks will drive growth in global market.

The Screw Jacks industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Screw Jacks is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Columbus McKinnon, Joyce Dayton, ZIMM, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Screw Jacks and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 45% sales market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global Screw Jacks industry because of their lowest cost of raw material and labor.The consumption volume of Screw Jacks is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Screw Jacks industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Screw Jacks is still promising. The Screw Jacks market was valued at 256.1 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 348.8 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Screw Jacks.

