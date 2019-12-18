 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Screw Press Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis 2020-2025

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Screw Press

Global “Screw Press Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Screw Press market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Screw Press Market: 

A screw press is a type of machine press in which the ram is driven up and down by a screw. The screw shaft can be driven by a handle or a wheel. It works by using a coarse screw to convert the rotation of the handle or drive-wheel into a small downward movement of greater force. The overhead handle usually incorporates balls as flyweights. The weights helps to maintain the momentum and thrust of the tool to make it easier to operate.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for screw press in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced screw press. Increasing of environmental fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of screw press in APAC will drive growth of global markets.
Globally, the screw press industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of screw press is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like FKC, ANDRITZ, Ishigaki Company and Haarslev, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their screw press and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 23.02% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global screw press industry because of their market share and technology status of screw press.
The consumption volume of screw press is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of screw press industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of screw press is still promising.
The Screw Press market was valued at 170 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 220 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Screw Press.

Top Key Manufacturers in Screw Press Market:

  • FKC
  • ANDRITZ
  • Ishigaki Company
  • Haarslev
  • Voith
  • Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha
  • Huber
  • KUHN GmbH
  • Yemmak
  • BDP Industries
  • SÃLZLE KLEIN GmbH
  • Bepex
  • Schwing Bioset
  • Shanghai Techase
  • Stord Works
  • Jiangsu Zhaosheng

    Regions Covered in the Screw Press Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • IndustrialÂ WasteÂ Treatment
  • PaperÂ Mills
  • MunicipalÂ SludgeÂ Treatment
  • WaterÂ Treatment
  • Others

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Single Screw Press
  • Twin Screw Press

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Screw Press Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Screw Press Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Screw Press Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Screw Press Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Screw Press Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Screw Press Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Screw Press Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Screw Press Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Screw Press Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Screw Press Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Screw Press Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Screw Press Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Screw Press Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Screw Press Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Screw Press Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Screw Press Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Screw Press Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Screw Press Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Screw Press Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Screw Press Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Screw Press Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Screw Press Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Screw Press Revenue by Product
    4.3 Screw Press Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Screw Press Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America

    7 Europe

    8 Asia Pacific

    9 Central & South America

    10 Middle East and Africa

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Screw Press Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Screw Press Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Screw Press Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Screw Press Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Screw Press Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Screw Press Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Screw Press Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Screw Press Forecast
    12.5 Europe Screw Press Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Screw Press Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Screw Press Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Screw Press Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Screw Press Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

