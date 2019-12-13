Scroll Chiller Market 2020 Research Report 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast To 2024

Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data.

Short Details of Scroll Chiller Market Report – Scroll chillers are an ideal choice for various air-conditioning applications, including office spaces, banks, hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, multiplexes, commercial complexes and process cooling.

Global Scroll Chiller market competition by top manufacturers

Johnson Controls

Daikin

Carrier

Trane

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi Appliances

Dunham-Bush

Mammoth

Bosch

Airedale

LG

Motivair

Voltas

Blue Star

Kuen Ling

Midea

Gree

TICA

The major producer located in EU and US, such as Johnson Controls, Daikin, Carrier and Trane, these companies occupied above 50% market share. And the top five players occupied about 55% market share.

North America and Europe are the largest consumption regions, occupied above 45% market share. Emerging markets are in a stage of rapid development, such as China, India etc. Scroll Chiller is mainly used in the commercial and industrial field.

The worldwide market for Scroll Chiller is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 1410 million US$ in 2024, from 1160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Scroll Chiller in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Water-Cooled Scroll Chillers

Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial

Industrial