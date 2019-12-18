 Press "Enter" to skip to content

SEBS Market Analysis 2019-2024 by Size, Key Manufactures and Growth Trends

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

SEBS

GlobalSEBS Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the SEBS Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about SEBS Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of SEBS globally.

About SEBS:

SEBS (Polystyrene- Polybutadiene- Polyethylene â Polystyrene) is a linear triblock copolymer, of which polystyrene is the end section, ethylene and butane copolymer are intermediate elastomeric blocks. SEBS is obtained from SBS (Polystyrene- Polybutadiene- Polystyrene) by hydrogenation. SEBS has good resistance with weather, heat, compressive deformation and solvent.

SEBS Market Manufactures:

  • Kraton
  • Dynasol
  • Eni
  • Kuraray
  • Asahi Kasei
  • TSRC
  • LCY
  • Sinopec

    SEBS Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. SEBS Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    SEBS Market Types:

  • Particles
  • Powder

    SEBS Market Applications:

  • Covering Material
  • Car Accessories
  • Sealing Material
  • Toy
  • Engineering Plastics Modification
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the SEBS Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, SEBS Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of SEBS Market Report:

  • Styrene and butadiene are the main raw materials for the production of the SEBS. Most manufacture companies can produce raw materials buy themselves. Some small-sized companies need to buy raw materials from distributors.
  • SEBS is often applied in covering material, car accessories, sealing material, toy, modified engineering plastics and other industries, of which covering material occupies the largest share.
  • The consumers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan. USA is the largest consumption region, which consumption reached 106.50 KMT in 2015.
  • The consumption shares of China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan were 20.16%, 33.63%, 18.51%, 13.22% and 6.81% in 2015. Japan is the largest export region and the net export volume reached 9.95 KMT in 2015.
  • The SEBS industry has a high relatively concentration and the top four accounted for 66.36% share in 2015. Kraton is the largest producer in the world, which production reached 108.57 KMT in 2015. USA is the largest production region and the share reached 33.78% share in 2015.
  • The world SEBS consumption will increase at a growth rate of about 4.5 % in the next five years. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth owing to larger demand in the downstream and the main consumption region will be in China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan. The market in developing countries (such as China) will have a faster growth rate.
  • The worldwide market for SEBS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 1450 million US$ in 2024, from 1370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the SEBS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe SEBS product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of SEBS, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of SEBS in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the SEBS competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the SEBS breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, SEBS market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe SEBS sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 117

    1 SEBS Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of SEBS by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global SEBS Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global SEBS Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 SEBS Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 SEBS Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global SEBS Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 SEBS Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 SEBS Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global SEBS Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

