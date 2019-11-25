Secure Digital Cards Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Secure Digital Cards Market” report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Secure Digital Cards market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Secure Digital Cards Market:

SanDisk

Kingston Technology

ADATA Technologies

Toshiba

Panasonic

Lexar

Samsung

Transcend

PNY

Sony

About Secure Digital Cards Market:

Secure digital cards are data storage devices used for storing digital information. These cards have non-volatile memory chips that can be reprogrammed multiple times during their life span.

The microSD card segment dominated the global SD card market and accounted for a market share of nearly 88%. Factors such as the rising popularity and adoption of smartphones with microSD cards will aid in the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

In this market study, the analysts have estimated APAC dominate the market during the forecast period and account for a revenue share of more than 58% of the market. The presence of electronic giants like Samsung Electronics, Sony, and LG Electronics is one of the primary reasons for the high revenue contribution from the region. Also, major players such as Nikon and Canon are also based in this region, leading to the increased adoption of SD cards. Moreover, an enormous potential customer base is another major factor for the high revenue contribution from APAC.

The global Secure Digital Cards market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Secure Digital Cards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Secure Digital Cards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Global Secure Digital Cards Market Report Segment by Types:

SD Card

MiniSD Card

MicroSD Card

Global Secure Digital Cards Market Report Segmented by Application:

Computer

Phone

MP3

Cameras and Camcorders

Other

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Secure Digital Cards in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

