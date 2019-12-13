Security Robots Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Security Robots Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Security Robots industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Security Robots market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Security Robots by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Security Robots Market Analysis:

Security robots are mobile robots that can be autonomous in operations or remotely operated. These robots assist defense and police officials in carrying out their day-to-day activities. These robots are mainly used in unmanned transportation and defense operations, such as border patrolling and bomb detection, thus reducing the risk to human life.

North America held the largest share of the global security robots market in 2017; it is expected to hold the largest share of the global security robots market between 2018 and 2023. The security robots market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Increased investments for strengthening the surveillance and weapon guidance capabilities by China, India, and Japan, and rise in spending of governments to tackle terrorist attacks, infiltration, illegal immigration, and criminal activities are driving the growth of the market in APAC.

In 2019, the market size of Security Robots is 1260 million US$ and it will reach 2500 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Some Major Players of Security Robots Market Are:

Boston Dynamics

Endeavor Robotics

Lockheed Martin

SMP Robotics

Cobalt Robotics

SuperDroid Robots

Northrop Grumman Remotec

BAE

Thales

Elbit Systems

Irobot

Qinetiq Group

Finmeccanica

Knightscope

Kongsberg Gruppen

Security Robots Market Segmentation by Types:

Unmanned aerial vehicles

Unmanned ground vehicles

Unmanned underwater vehicles

Security Robots Market Segmentation by Applications:

Spying

Explosive detection

Firefighting

Demining

Rescue operations

Transportation

Patrolling

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

