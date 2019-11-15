Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Trends and Global Forecast by 2019- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Size, Type and Application Forecast 2024

The Self-adhered Roofing Membranes market report covers definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and market analysis of main regions including product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast.

Membrane roofing is a type of roofing system for buildings and tanks. It is used to move water off the roof. Membrane roofs are most commonly made from synthetic rubber, thermoplastic (PVC or similar material), or modified bitumen. Membrane roofs are most commonly used in commercial application, though they are becoming increasingly common in residential application..

Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Sika

GAF Materials

Owens Corning

Johns Manville

APOC

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Firestone Building Products

Henry Company

Soprema Group

BMI Group and many more. Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market can be Split into:

Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Modified Bitumen (Mod-Bit)

Others. By Applications, the Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market can be Split into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial