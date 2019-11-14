Self-Adhesive Labels Market 2019 Analysis Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types Applications and Economic Impact on Revenue Research up to 2024

“Self-Adhesive Labels Market” Report also covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Self-Adhesive Labels industry. Self-Adhesive Labels Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades. Self-Adhesive Labels Market analyze factors which influence Demand for Self-Adhesive Labelss, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire Self-Adhesive Labels industry.
Short Details of Self-Adhesive Labels Market Report – A label is a tool to identify or decorate goods. Self-Adhesive Labels is one kind of label. They are usually used in Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics, etc.
Global Self-Adhesive Labels market competition by top manufacturers
- Avery Dennison
- Coveris
- CCL Industries
- Adestor
- UPM Raflatac
- Schades
- Constantia Flexibles
- Lintec Corporation
- Fuji Seal International
- PMC Label Materials
- Thai KK
- Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech
- Shanghai Jinda Plastic
- Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products
- Zhulin Weiye
- Zhengwei Printing
- Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing
In global market, the consumption of Self-Adhesive Labels increases from 17250 Million Sq.m. in 2012 to 21018 Million Sq.m. in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.03%. In 2016, the global Self-Adhesive Labels market is led by Europe, capturing about 32.65% of global Self-Adhesive Labels consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.06% global consumption share.
At present, the major manufacturers of Self-Adhesive Labels are Avery Dennison, Coveris, CCL Industries, Adestor, UPM Raflatac, Schades, Constantia Flexibles, Lintec Corporation, Fuji Seal International, PMC Label Materials, Thai KK, Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech, Shanghai Jinda Plastic, Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products, Zhulin Weiye, Zhengwei Printing and Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing
In application, Self-Adhesive Labels downstream is wide and recently Self-Adhesive Labels has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Industrial Labels, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics and others. Globally, the Self-Adhesive Labels market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food & Beverages which accounts for nearly 23.29% of total downstream consumption of Self-Adhesive Labels in global.
The worldwide market for Self-Adhesive Labels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 48700 million US$ in 2024, from 36000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Self-Adhesive Labels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
