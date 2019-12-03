Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market Analysis by Recent Trends, Market Share, Size, Demand, Developments in Manufacturing Technology, Regional Growth Overview and Forecast to 2025

About Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market:

A self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, sometimes referred to as a compressed air breathing apparatus (CABA), or simply breathing apparatus (BA), is a device worn by rescue workers, firefighters, and others to provide breathable air in an immediately dangerous to life or health atmosphere (IDLH). When not used underwater, they are sometimes called industrial breathing sets. The term self-contained means that the breathing set is not dependent on a remote supply (e.g., through a long hose). If designed for use under water, it is called SCUBA (self-contained underwater breathing apparatus).

Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) is widely used in fire fighting, industrial and other field. The most proportion of Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) is used for fire fighting, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 58%.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. MSA, Scott Safety, Honeywell and Drager, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Self-contained Breathing Apparatus market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

MSA

Scott Safety

Honeywell

Drager

Interspiro

Cam Lock

Shigematsu

Avon

Matisec

Sinoma

Koken

Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market Segment by Types:

Open-Circuit SCBA

Closed-Circuit SCBA

Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market Segment by Applications:

Fire Fighting

Industrial Use

Other Use

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market covering all important parameters.

