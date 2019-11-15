Self Injection Device Market 2019 :Size, Share, Global Demand, Trend Analysis, Top Brands, Opportunity and Industry Consumption, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

Short Details of Self Injection Device Market Report – The injectors were initially designed to overcome the hesitation associated with self-administration of the needle-based drug delivery device.An auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug.

Global Self Injection Device market competition by top manufacturers

Novo Nordisk

Mylan

Pfizer

Sanofi

BD

Eli Lilly

Gerresheimer

Dongbao

Ypsomed

Owen Mumford

Antares Pharma

Haselmeier



The Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Self-Injection Device is in the increasing trend, from 14.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 15.2 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Self-Injection Device is widely used for insulin injection, epinephrine injection and other field. The most proportion of Self Injection Device is used for insulin injection, and the proportion in 2016 is 86.5%. The trend of self-injection devices used for insulin injection is decreasing.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

The worldwide market for Self Injection Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 9950 million US$ in 2024, from 7090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Self Injection Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Reusable Self Injection Device

Disposable Self Injection Device By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Insulin Injection

Epinephrine Injection