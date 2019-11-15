 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Self Injection Device Market 2019 :Size, Share, Global Demand, Trend Analysis, Top Brands, Opportunity and Industry Consumption, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Self Injection Device

Self Injection Device Market” Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Self Injection Device Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Self Injection Device investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Short Details of Self Injection Device  Market Report – The injectors were initially designed to overcome the hesitation associated with self-administration of the needle-based drug delivery device.An auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug.

Global Self Injection Device  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Novo Nordisk
  • Mylan
  • Pfizer
  • Sanofi
  • BD
  • Eli Lilly
  • Gerresheimer
  • Dongbao
  • Ypsomed
  • Owen Mumford
  • Antares Pharma
  • Haselmeier

The Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Self-Injection Device is in the increasing trend, from 14.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 15.2 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
Self-Injection Device is widely used for insulin injection, epinephrine injection and other field. The most proportion of Self Injection Device is used for insulin injection, and the proportion in 2016 is 86.5%. The trend of self-injection devices used for insulin injection is decreasing.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.
The worldwide market for Self Injection Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 9950 million US$ in 2024, from 7090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Self Injection Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Reusable Self Injection Device
  • Disposable Self Injection Device

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Insulin Injection
  • Epinephrine Injection
  • Other

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Self Injection Device  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Self Injection Device  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Self Injection Device  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Self Injection Device  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Self Injection Device  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Self Injection Device  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Self Injection Device  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Self Injection Device  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Self Injection Device  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Self Injection Device  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Self Injection Device  by Country

    5.1 North America Self Injection Device  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Self Injection Device  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Self Injection Device  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Self Injection Device  by Country

    8.1 South America Self Injection Device  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Self Injection Device  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Self Injection Device  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Self Injection Device  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Self Injection Device  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Self Injection Device  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Self Injection Device  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Self Injection Device  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Self Injection Device  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Self Injection Device  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Self Injection Device  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Self Injection Device  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Self Injection Device  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Self Injection Device  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Self Injection Device  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Self Injection Device  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Self Injection Device  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Self Injection Device  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Self Injection Device  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Self Injection Device  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Self Injection Device  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Self Injection Device  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Self Injection Device  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Self Injection Device  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.