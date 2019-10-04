Self Injection Device Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast to 2024

About Self Injection Device:

The injectors were initially designed to overcome the hesitation associated with self-administration of the needle-based drug delivery device.An auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Novo Nordisk

Mylan

Pfizer

Sanofi

BD

Eli Lilly

Gerresheimer

Dongbao

Ypsomed

Owen Mumford

Antares Pharma

Haselmeier

Self Injection Device Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Self Injection Device Market Types:

Reusable Self Injection Device

Disposable Self Injection Device Self Injection Device Market Applications:

Insulin Injection

Epinephrine Injection

Other

Scope of Self Injection Device Market:

The global average price of Self-Injection Device is in the increasing trend, from 14.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 15.2 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Self-Injection Device is widely used for insulin injection, epinephrine injection and other field. The most proportion of Self Injection Device is used for insulin injection, and the proportion in 2016 is 86.5%. The trend of self-injection devices used for insulin injection is decreasing.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

The worldwide market for Self Injection Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 9950 million US$ in 2024, from 7090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.