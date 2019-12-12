Semiautogenous Mills Market Research 2020-2024 | Distribution Status by Players, Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Semiautogenous Mills are so-called due to the self-grinding of the ore: a rotating drum throws larger rocks of ore in a cascading motion which causes impact breakage of larger rocks and compressive grinding of finer particles. It is similar in operation to a SAG mill as described below but does not use steel balls in the mill. Also known as ROM or “Run Of Mine” grinding.

Major companies which drives the Semiautogenous Mills industry are:

Metso

FLSmidth

CITIC

Outotec

Thyssenkrupp AG

TYAZHMASH

Furukawa

CEMTEC

ERSEL

Moreover, Semiautogenous Mills report provides sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer, market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Semiautogenous Mills manufacturer market share in 2019, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate.

This report focuses on the Semiautogenous Mills in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Semiautogenous Mills Report Segmentation: Semiautogenous Mills Market Segments by Type:

Autogenous Mills

Semiautogenous Mills Semiautogenous Mills Market Segments by Application:

Metal Mining