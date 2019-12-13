Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market by Industry Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

About Semiconductor Etch Equipment:

Etching is a process in which layers from the surface of a wafer are removed using chemicals. An etch system shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using liquid chemicals, reaction gases or ion chemical reaction. An etch system is used in manufacturing lines for semiconductors and other electronic devices. Semiconductor etch equipment is used copiously in various semiconductor fabrication processes. Among the different types of semiconductor etch equipment available in the market, dry etch equipment held the largest etch equipment market share in 2016 both in terms of revenue and volume. Reduced material consumption coupled with low cost associated with disposing the materials. However, the wet etching equipment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate both in terms of value and volume owing to its higher adoption rate in wafer manufacturing process due to its high etching rate and ease of operation. By equipment type the semiconductor etch equipment can be bifurcated into dry etching equipment, and wet etching equipment. The semiconductor etch equipment market size can be further segmented by etching film type into conductor etching process, & dielectric etching process, and polysilicon etching process). The market has several application areas such as logic and memory, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), power device, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), and CMOS image sensors.

Wet Etch Equipment

Dry Etch Equipment Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Applications:

Logic and Memory

Power Device

MEMS

By Equipment Type the semiconductor etch equipment market can be bifurcated into dry etching equipment, and wet etching equipment. High etching rate and ease of operation of wet etching equipment are some of the factors responsible for the high growth rate of this segment.

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Etch Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.6% over the next five years, will reach 15900 million US$ in 2024, from 7400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.