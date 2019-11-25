Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment Market by Size, Applications in Machinery and Equipment Industry 2019-2024

Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment Market Manufactures:

ASML

Nikon

Canon

SMEE

Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment Market Types:

UV

DUV

EUV Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment Market Applications:

Front-end

Back-end Scope of Reports:

The increasing demand for semiconductor devices in several industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunication among many others impacts the Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment market positively.

There is no The EUV photolithography equipment in China market in the past period, but in future the EUV photolithography equipment would be the fastest-growing segment in the photolithography market. The semiconductor industry is increasing and hence the demand for these equipment. To manufacture the semiconductor devices, companies need to expose on every wafer that cost high. However, the EUV equipment is advantageous for manufacturers because it exposes the critical layer in just one step that reduces the manufacturing cost of semiconductor devices. The EUV equipment uses laser produced plasma as light source, which has high quality wavelength and reduces operational and maintenance cost. Thus, downstream chip manufacturers will be shifting to EUV photolithography equipment. At the present, DUV photolithography equipment accounted the major market share of 89.34% in China, in terms of revenue.

One of the key restraining factor in the photolithography equipment market is, it requires clean room and equipment for fabrication process. Tiny dust particles can also impede the overall manufacturing set up resulting in heavy financial loss to the company. Also, delay in supply due to manufacturing defects cause additional loss in the form of order cancellation and shift of the customers to the other suppliers. However, the wide opportunities of photolithography equipments in applications such as advanced packaging, MEMS, and LED, and other semiconductor devices are responsible for impressive growth of this market.

The front-end segment is the more significant downstream market, which is contributed by the top 3 manufactures, including ASML, Nikon and Canon, these giant three manufacturers accounted for more than 85.37% of the total market. The local vendor SMEE focuses in the back-end market.

