Semiconductor Test Equipment Market 2020 by Growth Rate, Key Manufacturers, Market Size, Market Current Status, Share, Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Semiconductor Test Equipment

Global “Semiconductor Test Equipment Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Semiconductor Test Equipment market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Semiconductor Test Equipment Market: 

Semiconductor Test Equipment consists of a variety of instruments or cards for testing memory, digital, and mixed-signal at the wafer and Packaged stages, and single-chip system (SoC) components that are also in the wafer and Packaged stages.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Semiconductor Test Equipment industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Americas and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.
The market size of semiconductor automatic test equipment is expected to grow due to the growing SoC system and the surge in demand for consumer electronics products. In a rapidly changing market environment, device performance continues to challenge the limits of ATE system functionality. Especially nowadays, the increase of analog and mixed-signal ICs has made ATE equipment originally used for testing pure digital ICs unable to meet new test requirements. The elimination of test equipment has accelerated and the test cost has increased.
The global Semiconductor Test Equipment market was 3580 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 4470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Semiconductor Test Equipment Market:

  • Teradyne
  • Advantest
  • LTX-Credence
  • Cohu
  • Astronics
  • Chroma
  • SPEA
  • Averna
  • Shibasoku
  • ChangChuan
  • Macrotest
  • Huafeng

    Regions Covered in the Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Applications:

  • Automotive Electronics
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Communications
  • Computer
  • Industrial/Medical
  • Military/Aviation

    Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Types:

  • Wafer Test Equipment
  • Packaged Device Test Equipment

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Semiconductor Test Equipment Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Semiconductor Test Equipment Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Semiconductor Test Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Semiconductor Test Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Semiconductor Test Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Semiconductor Test Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Semiconductor Test Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Semiconductor Test Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Semiconductor Test Equipment Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Semiconductor Test Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Semiconductor Test Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Semiconductor Test Equipment Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Semiconductor Test Equipment Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Revenue by Product
    4.3 Semiconductor Test Equipment Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America

    7 Europe

    8 Asia Pacific

    9 Central & South America

    10 Middle East and Africa

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Semiconductor Test Equipment Forecast
    12.5 Europe Semiconductor Test Equipment Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Test Equipment Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Semiconductor Test Equipment Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Test Equipment Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Semiconductor Test Equipment Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

