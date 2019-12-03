Service Robotics Market Size, Segmentation By End User, Geography, Product Types With Forecast Report 2024

“Service Robotics Market” includes key industry events, product overview, drivers, restraints, opportunities, market attractiveness study and developing trend in the market. Service Robotics market report also contains many ups and downs about specific country or geography that has impacted the complete market globally.

Service robots are the fully autonomous systems that have the ability to carry out the services without or with human assistance. They are used in different sectors assisting human in performing duties that are not possible for humans to perform. The service robots are segmented into professional and service robots based on their product types. The professional robots are used for commercial purpose whereas personal robots are used for domestic uses. They are used in many sectors and one of the most important areas of application is the medical sector and defense. They are used to assist human in performing duties that are not possible for humans to perform.

Service Robotics market report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players.

Service Robotics Market, Regional Analysis: –

United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa

Segmentation Overview:

Service Robotics Market by Top Manufacturers:

Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson, Neato Robotics, Sharp, Toshiba, Panasonic, F&P Robotics, Jibo, Savioke, SoftBank, Ecovacs, Fujitsu, Siasun Robot & Automation, Samsung, LG, Matsutek, Yujin Robot, Mamirobot, Infinuvo(Metapo, Proscenic, Funrobot(MSI), Vorwerk, Philips, Karcher, Hanool Robotics, Fmart, Miele

By Product

Professional service robots, Personal service robots

By Application

Defense, Agriculture, Health care, Logistics, Aerospace, Infrastructure, Entertainment, Research and development, Others

