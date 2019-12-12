Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Phone Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Global “Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Phone Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Phone industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Phone market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Phone by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Phone Market Analysis:

A SIP Phone is a phone that uses the Open Standard âSIPâ to set up and manage phone calls. The actual voice is carried over an IP-based network using another Open Standard called âRTPâ. Since these protocols are generically termed âVoIPâ (voice-over-internet-protocol), these phones are also sometimes called VoIP Phones or VoIP Clients.

The global Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Phone market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Phone market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. Some Major Players of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Phone Market Are:

Panasonic

Cisco

Mitel

Polycom

Grandstream

Htek

Yealink

Vtech

Avaya

LG

Aastra

3CX

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Phone Market Segmentation by Types:

Hardphones

Softphones

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Phone Market Segmentation by Applications:

Windows

Mac

Android

iOS

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

