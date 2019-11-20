 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market 2019 Global Competition, Size, Business Outlook Market Dynamics Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market” by analysing various key segments of this Sewing and Embroidery Machine market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Sewing and Embroidery Machine market competitors.

Regions covered in the Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market: 

A sewing machine is a device that stitches materials together with thread. They range from foot-operated or electric domestic machines to large, industrial machines. Sewing machines are mainly used to make clothing faster and easier than is possible by hand.China is the largest region of sewing and embroidery machine in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 28.8% the global market in 2018, while Southeast Asia and 14.44% were about 23.4%, 14.4%. China, Europe, Japan are now the key producers of sewing and embroidery machine. China take about 58% of the global production, at the same time the product made in China is till concentrated in low and middle market, though she is the largest producer now, Japan and Europe players with advanced technology and focus on the high end marketTajima is the biggest player of embroidery machine, while Brother, Feiyue, Juki Corporation, Jack, ZOJE, Shang Gong Group etc. are the key suppliers in the global Sewing Machine market. The Sewing and Embroidery Machine market was valued at 5240 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 6810 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sewing and Embroidery Machine.

Top Key Manufacturers in Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market:

  • Tajima
  • Brother
  • Feiyue
  • Juki Corporation
  • Jack
  • ZOJE
  • Shang Gong Group
  • Singer
  • Toyota
  • Gemsy
  • Jaguar
  • Typical
  • Viking
  • SunStar
  • Maqi
  • MAX
  • Janome
  • Bernina
  • Pegasus
  • Baby Lock
  • Barudan
  • ZSK
  • HappyJapan
  • Feiya
  • Jingwei Electronic
  • Yuelong Sewing Equipment
  • Xinsheng Sewing Equipment
  • Feiying Electric Machinery
  • Shenshilei Group
  • Maya

    Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market by Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Household

    Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market by Types:

  • Sewing Machine
  • Embroidery Machine

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Sewing and Embroidery Machine Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue by Product
    4.3 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Product
    6.3 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Product
    7.3 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Sewing and Embroidery Machine by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Sewing and Embroidery Machine by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Sewing and Embroidery Machine by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Sewing and Embroidery Machine by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Forecast
    12.5 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Sewing and Embroidery Machine Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Sewing and Embroidery Machine Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

