Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market 2019 Global Competition, Size, Business Outlook Market Dynamics Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market” by analysing various key segments of this Sewing and Embroidery Machine market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Sewing and Embroidery Machine market competitors.

Regions covered in the Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market:

A sewing machine is a device that stitches materials together with thread. They range from foot-operated or electric domestic machines to large, industrial machines. Sewing machines are mainly used to make clothing faster and easier than is possible by hand.China is the largest region of sewing and embroidery machine in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 28.8% the global market in 2018, while Southeast Asia and 14.44% were about 23.4%, 14.4%. China, Europe, Japan are now the key producers of sewing and embroidery machine. China take about 58% of the global production, at the same time the product made in China is till concentrated in low and middle market, though she is the largest producer now, Japan and Europe players with advanced technology and focus on the high end marketTajima is the biggest player of embroidery machine, while Brother, Feiyue, Juki Corporation, Jack, ZOJE, Shang Gong Group etc. are the key suppliers in the global Sewing Machine market. The Sewing and Embroidery Machine market was valued at 5240 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 6810 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sewing and Embroidery Machine.

Top Key Manufacturers in Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market:

Tajima

Brother

Feiyue

Juki Corporation

Jack

ZOJE

Shang Gong Group

Singer

Toyota

Gemsy

Jaguar

Typical

Viking

SunStar

Maqi

MAX

Janome

Bernina

Pegasus

Baby Lock

Barudan

ZSK

HappyJapan

Feiya

Jingwei Electronic

Yuelong Sewing Equipment

Xinsheng Sewing Equipment

Feiying Electric Machinery

Shenshilei Group

Industrial

Household Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market by Types:

Sewing Machine