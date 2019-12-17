Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) globally.

About Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines):

The industrial sewing machine is a heavy duty version of a standard home sewing machine, and it is used in the clothing and other related industries, such as upholstery sewing for furniture. Industrial sewing machines differ from traditional sewing machines in many ways. An industrial sewing machine is specifically built for long term, professional sewing tasks and is therefore constructed with superior durability, parts and motors.

Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Manufactures:

Brother

Feiyue

Juki Corporation

Jack

ZOJE

Shang Gong Group

Singer

Toyota

Gemsy

Jaguar

Typical

Viking

Sunstar

Maqi

MAX

Janome

Bernina

Pegasus

Pegasus

Baby Lock

General Industrial Sewing Machine

Special Industrial Sewing Machine

Decorative Industrial Sewing Machine Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Applications:

Apparel

Shoes

Bags

Cars

Others

Industrial sewing machines are a heavy duty version of a standard home sewing machine, and it is used in the clothing and other related industries, such as upholstery sewing for furniture. The industrial sewing machines have been in active use for manufacturing not only apparel such as clothing and underwear but also bags, shoes, car seats and sofa, etc. As the industrial sewing machines downstream application, apparel is its largest downstream market, which will share 43.53%

The production of industrial sewing machines is distribution in USA, Europe, China and Asia (Ex. China). China is the largest production region industrial sewing machines in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market will take about 60.31% in 2016. In China, the worlds largest sewing production area, the management of sewing factories has come up against huge challenges in recent years because of steeply rising personnel costs and shortages of labor.

The production of industrial sewing machines will reach about 10306 K Units in 2016 from 9182 K Units in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 2.00%.

Brother, Feiyue. Juki Corporation, Jack and ZOJE are the key suppliers in the global industrial sewing machines. Top five companies will take up about 59.96%. Bother is the leading manufacturer in industrial sewing machines industry. And it will take up about 25.76% in 2016.

The industrial sewing machines industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved.

The worldwide market for Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.7% over the next five years, will reach 6220 million US$ in 2024, from 6900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.